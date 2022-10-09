49ers vs. Panthers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 49ers look to begin their first winning streak of the season with a win over the hobbled Carolina Panthers. San Francisco will be without their starting defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw but welcome back a team captain in Jimmie Ward.

San Francisco 49ers (2-2) @ Carolina Panthers (1-3)

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: Charlotte, NC

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Color Analyst: Charles Davis

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Here is a TV map of the late games on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Pittsburgh and Buffalo will be the game the majority of the United States watches, despite the Bills being two touchdown favorites. They are in the red.

Our game will only be viewed in local markets. The darker-shaded blue in the California and Carolina areas are the only parts that’ll see Nick Bosa sack Baker Mayfield live today.

Odds: 49ers -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 39.5

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.