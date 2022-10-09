Golden Nuggets: GAME. DAY.

“Safety Jimmie Ward is ready to make his season debut Sunday when the 49ers face the Carolina Panthers.”

“I played OK, I played decent. But I know my capabilities, I know the potential of what I can be. Once I get the little things down and I’m able to focus on the bigger picture, then it will take my whole game to another level.”

“Before Moseley ran a blistering 40-yard dash (4.42 seconds) before the 2018 draft, he was a dual-threat quarterback and cornerback at Dudley High School who accounted for 2,813 yards and 47 touchdowns as a senior....In his final game at Dudley, he led the Panthers to a 24-7 win over Scotland in the Class 4A state championship game at North Carolina State to cap a 15-0 season. In the final game of his prep career, he was named the Defensive MVP of the Shrine Bowl, an all-star game pitting the top players from North Carolina and South Carolina that included 49ers’ All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel.”