Early morning thread: Today is a good day now that the Packers lost

The 49ers play in the afternoon slate, so we’ll have to wait a couple of hours. However, the day is already off to a good start as the Packers lost to the Giants after being outscored 17-0 in the second half.

Josh Allen has thrown a 98-yard touchdown pass to start the day. The Bills are up 7-0 early against Kenny Pickett and the Steelers.

Tom Brady looks to focus on football as Tampa Bay is heavily favored over the Atlanta Falcons at home.

Nick Chubb has already broken a long touchdown against the Chargers. Cleveland should have a field day on the ground.

The Bears have the Vikings little to no resistance on their first drive as Justin Jefferson went over 50 yards and Dalvin Cook punched in a short run for a score.

Teddy Bridgewater is out after one series for the Dolphins. Mike McDaniel is down to his third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson, against Zach Wilson and the Jets. We’ll see if Teddy comes back. The injury came on a questionable intentional grounding call in the end zone.

Other games include the Lions and Patriots, Jaguars and Texans, Commanders and Titans, and the Seahawks and Saints.