49ers inactives: Jimmie Ward will make his season debut

We’re a little over an hour from another San Francisco 49ers road game. The inactive just game out. Here’s who will miss today’s game against the Carolina Panthers:
RB Marlon Mack (healthy scratch)
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)
DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)
RB Ty Davis-Price (ankle)
TE Tyler Kroft (knee)
DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)
LT Trent Williams (ankle)
Tevin Coleman gets the nod over Mack for the second game in a row. That’s not surprising, given Coleman’s history with Kyle Shanahan and the Niners.
Jaylon Moore starts at left tackle with Williams out with a high-ankle sprain and Colton McKivitz on the injured reserve. Moore will have his hands full with Brian Burns.
Jimmie Ward will make his season debut. He’s listed as a safety, but he’ll play all over the field and only free up how DeMeco Ryans can use Talanoa Hufanga.
