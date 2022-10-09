49ers vs. Panthers second quarter thread: Only the Niners can stop the Niners

The 49ers can’t have nice things. Jimmie Ward has been ruled out with a hand injury. The defense had gotten off to a hot start after holding the Panthers on their initial drive and then preventing points on a short field on the next drive.

The 49ers aren’t struggling offensively at all. They scored on their first drive after Tevin Coleman caught an underneath pass and darted to the end zone to give San Francisco a 7-0 lead.

On the third drive, Coleman came down with an impressive catch down the field after Jimmy Garoppolo stood tall against the blitz and gave Coleman a chance to make a player down the field.

The only thing stopping the Niners from scoring is themselves. Garoppolo threw a near interception on the second drive. Then, a couple of plays later, George Kittle fumbled near midfield.

On the third drive, a sack and an illegal man downfield prevented a touchdown. It’s 10-0 early on.