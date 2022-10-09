49ers vs. Panthers third quarter thread: The defense does it again

The offense kept it rolling on its fourth possession after Jimmy Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk in a tight window for a gain of 24. Tevin Coleman continued to be a big part of the offense, and the offense continued to keep itself in third and manageable.

Garoppolo picked up the blitz himself and gave Aiyuk an opportunity on a slot fade, but Aiyuk looked like he didn’t pick up the ball until it was too late, and the offense was forced to punt. That’s a ball Aiyuk needs to catch if he wants to be considered a superstar.

Unsurprisingly, the defense continued to shut down the Panthers. Fred Warner sniffed plays out underneath, and Nick Bosa came close to bringing down Baker Mayfield.

The offense would get the ball one final time before the half, and it didn’t take long for the Niners to get into Carolina territory. Unfortunately, more penalties and miscues led to an empty trip. Robbie Gould’s field goal was blocked after a low attempt.

Thankfully, the defense saved the day. Baker Mayfield has been pestered by the pass rush all day. Finally, he threw the ball to Emmanuel Moseley, who returned a pass to give the 49ers a 17-3 lead heading into halftime.