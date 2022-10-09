49ers vs. Panthers fourth quarter thread: Finish them!

The 49ers won the quarter but lost Nick Bosa to a groin injury and Robbie Gould to a knee injury. Gould’s came on a tackle attempt. We’ll see if he’s out for a lengthy period. You hope that’s not the case for Bosa, who is having a career year.

The 49ers gave up a touchdown in the third but also scored on their lone drive. The scoring didn’t stop, as the Panthers added a field goal to make it 24-12. Currently, the 49ers are knocking on the door of the low red zone, as Jeff Wilson is running into the end zone as we speak.