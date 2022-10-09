So, that happened! Let’s talk about it!

As many of us suspected, the 49ers had little trouble with the Carolina Panthers today. While the final score reads 37-15, injuries have one again taken their toll.

Nick Bosa, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, and Robbie Gould were all hurt in this game at different points. While we don’t know how severe any of the injuries are at this point, they are starting to mount - especially on defense. While that might not be as big a deal with the Falcons coming up next week, show downs with the Chiefs and Rams remain before the bye week.

