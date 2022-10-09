Schefter: MRI confirms Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL

Kyle’s update, 9:25 AM PT: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports an MRI confirmed that Moseley tore his ACL. What a bummer. Moseley was playing the best ball of his career and in line for a hefty payday this offseason.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media after Sunday’s win and didn’t have good news on the injury front: It was tough at the end. It was a weird feeling watching E-man. It definitely took away a little from the excitement.”

Shanahan fears Moseley tore his ACL. Moseley will have an MRI to confirm, but based on the way everyone sounds, they’re not optimistic. Moseley left the locker room with a brace on his knee and was leaving on crutches. Both Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga both said the injury took a lot away from the victory.

Depending on how he practices this week, Jason Verrett could play next week, although there’s no guarantee he’s ready.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only injury. Jimmie Ward broke his hand. There’s no guarantee he’ll miss time, as Ward could play with a club on his hand. Still, you’d imagine playing with a club would limit Ward to some capacity.

Nick Bosa’s groin got tight turning the second quarter, so the 49ers decided to shut him down. The team will do more tests on Monday.

Kicker Robbie Gould likely just has a bone bruise. Again, more tests will be done tonight and tomorrow morning, and we’ll have an update on each tomorrow afternoon.