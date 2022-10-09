Jimmie Ward broke his hand on the first play of the game

Kyle’s update, 2:21 PM PT: Kyle Shanahan confirmed Moseley tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. On Moseley’s future: “It was a real sad, unfortunate thing that happened to him. He was playing his ass off, too. He’s going to be very missed this year, but I’m really, really hoping to have him back next year.”

Moseley will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, just like his replacement, Jason Verrett. Shanahan, on Verrett: “If Verrett can get these practice reps and get out there and get fully healed and get back into game shape and ready to go, he’ll end up being our guy.”

That doesn’t sound like a coach that expects Verrett to be ready. Other options include Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack, Ambry Thomas, or Dontae Johnson.

Jimmie Ward broke his hand on the opening kickoff. He said Ward was in disbelief that it happened and was on the field the next play. Ward will have surgery Tuesday to determine if he can play with a soft-cast club.

Shanahan said Nick Bosa wasn’t feeling all that great today and indicated it would be a day-to-day thing with Bosa’s groin injury. He’ll be re-evaluated Wednesday.

The same is true for Robbie Gould, who has a knee contusion. The team will work out kickers Tuesday, just in case.

Kyle’s update, 9:25 AM PT: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports an MRI confirmed that Moseley tore his ACL. What a bummer. Moseley was playing the best ball of his career and in line for a hefty payday this offseason.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media after Sunday’s win and didn’t have good news on the injury front: It was tough at the end. It was a weird feeling watching E-man. It definitely took away a little from the excitement.”

Shanahan fears Moseley tore his ACL. Moseley will have an MRI to confirm, but based on the way everyone sounds, they’re not optimistic. Moseley left the locker room with a brace on his knee and was leaving on crutches. Both Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga both said the injury took a lot away from the victory.

Depending on how he practices this week, Jason Verrett could play next week, although there’s no guarantee he’s ready.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only injury. Jimmie Ward broke his hand. There’s no guarantee he’ll miss time, as Ward could play with a club on his hand. Still, you’d imagine playing with a club would limit Ward to some capacity.

Nick Bosa’s groin got tight turning the second quarter, so the 49ers decided to shut him down. The team will do more tests on Monday.

Kicker Robbie Gould likely just has a bone bruise. Again, more tests will be done tonight and tomorrow morning, and we’ll have an update on each tomorrow afternoon.