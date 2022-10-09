49ers open as touchdown road favorites for the second week in a row

The 49ers are coming off of a dominant victory on the road against an NFC South opponent in the Carolina Panthers, winning 37-15. They covered the 6.5-point spread this Sunday, taking care of business in an impressive fashion.

Atlanta was 8.5-point underdogs and covered this week versus the Buccaneers but lost straight up, dropping to 2-3 on the season. The 49ers improved to 3-2 against the spread this season and have been favored in every game they’ve played so far.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers will open as 6-point favorites against the Falcons in Atlanta. The O/U is set to 42 points, which implies that Vegas believes that the 49ers will win a game 24-18.

San Francisco will be battling a ton of injuries, as they lost Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould, and Emmanuel Moseley this week, as they’ll try to win three straight games as favorites. The Falcons will be looking to bounce back after dropping a game versus a divisional opponent in the Buccaneers.