After the game on Sunday, Kyle Shanahan had no injuries to report, which was, in his words, “awesome.” As we’ve learned, however, you can’t really exhale when it comes to injury news until Kyle’s weekly conference call the day after the game.

Turns out, things were even better than we thought.

Not only did Kyle not have any additional injuries to tell us about, but he also said a lot of the team’s injured players could return after the bye week.

“We’re pretty optimistic to get a number of guys back. It’s kind of tough because all those guys stay here this whole week and rehab, so that’s why I didn’t want to really give an update on each one. We are hoping that most of them will come back and we feel pretty good about that, but they have to have a good week here rehabbing and we’ll find out here when we get back on Monday.”

While that certainly isn’t a guarantee, it’s the best news about injuries this team has gotten all season long. We aren’t talking about an insignificant amount of talent waiting to return. Here are some of the guys that are hurt right now:

Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk, Elijah Mitchell, Jauan Jennings, Arik Armstead, Azeez Al-Shaair, Dre Greenlaw, Jordan Willis, Javon Kinlaw, and Jason Verrett.

Potentially the team could add two-thirds of their starting linebacker corps, their best two interior defensive linemen, their top wide receiver, their starting fullback, a guy who was their top running back before the Christian McCaffrey trade, a third-down receiving specialist, and more.

The team may not make another trade before today’s deadline, but no team is going to be able to say they’re acquiring more talent than the 49ers in two weeks. The injury bug has feasted on the 49ers for over half a decade, and it’s about damn time it moved on to somebody else.

