Shanahan on the trade deadline: I think we’re pretty set, but we listen to a call on anybody

The NFL trade deadline is at 1 PM PT on Tuesday. The San Francisco 49ers have already reaped the benefits as Chrisitan McCaffrey proved his worth against the Rams Sunday. Speaking of Los Angeles, they attempted to trade for Carolina’s star edge rusher Brian Burns, but the Panthers didn’t take the trade:

Talked to multiple people around league who believe the #Rams indeed came w/ 2 1s in Brian Burns talks. The #Panthers are holding onto Burns because he's top-10 pass rusher and want to keep young core. But deadline's not over.



Side note: Rams included Cam Akers in talks w/ CAR https://t.co/3NRUhoLrDw — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2022

Thank you, Carolina.

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, it’s unlikely we see a move before the trade deadline: “I think we’re pretty set, but we listen to a call on anybody. We’re never not going to listen to people. I’d be surprised if anything goes down, but until the deadline, we’re always listening.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Washington Commanders are set to release cornerback William Jackson, who has been disgruntled as he wants to play more man coverage and is also bothered by a back injury. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 5 and has allowed ten of his 13 targets to be completed against him this season.

A player released would be the more likely scenario for the 49ers Tuesday and in the coming weeks. The Niners would have to be relatively high on Jackson to give up draft capital, or fear another team lower in the waiver order would select him.

Any team that signs Jackson would need $3.2 million to claim him. Per Over the Cap, the 49ers have $4.9 million in cap space.

San Francisco worked out four wide receivers Monday and three defensive backs after cutting wideout Willie Snead, per ESPN’s Field Yates:

WR Adam Humphries

WR Austin Mack

WR Tajae Sharpe

WR Mohamed Sanu

DB Troy Pride

DB Iman Marshall

DB Benji Franklin

This team is always looking to tweak its roster. The lack of future picks and cap space make another trade unlikely, but the churning of the roster is far from over.