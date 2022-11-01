49ers trade Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick

The 49ers have traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick less than two hours before the NFL trade deadline. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco was the first to report the return.

Trade: 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson to Miami, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

League source: The 49ers traded RB Jeff Wilson to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2022

While Wilson is currently the Niners leader in almost every statistical rushing category, the move does not come as a surprise. Recent acquisition Christian McCaffrey pushed Wilson out of the starting lineup, and he was likely set to be relegated to third-string duty once Elijah Mitchell returns from injury. In fact, it was reported last week that the front office was listening to offers for Wilson.

In eight games this season (five starts), Wilson has racked up 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries (5.1 yards per attempt). He’s also recorded 10 receptions for 91 yards.

Wilson was in the final year of his contract and slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Knowing that and how he was unlikely to re-sign, paired with McCaffrey, Mitchell, Ty Davis-Price, and Jordan Mason, the team getting back draft compensation for Wilson should be considered a victory.

Best of luck in Miami, El Jefe.