 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers Reacts Survey: Are you confident in the direction of the team after the bye week?

Or will the honeymoon phase of beating the Rams wear off?

By Kyle Thele
/ new
NFL: OCT 30 49ers at Rams Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Heading into Week 10 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after watching the team so far this year. Every week of the season we will ask fans if they are confident the team is headed in the right direction and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...