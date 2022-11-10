Jason Verrett is out for the season with a torn Achilles

The 49ers announced cornerback Jason Verrett would miss the rest of the season as he tore his Achilles during Wednesday’s practice. After being a full participant Monday, Verrett was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, which felt fishy.

The Niners were counting on Verrett. Here’s head coach Kyle Shanahan on Verrett before Wednesday’s practice:

“I thought he was real close, we considered him last week or two weeks ago. I know he was here for a lot of the time when we were away. I know he did some stuff down on his own, where he goes and so I expect him to be further along this week. I’ll see him out there in about an hour, but hopefully he’s closer.”

The dream of a stabilized secondary is out of the window with Verrett’s injury. The 49ers must rely on Deommodore Lenoir or Samuel Womack, opposite of Mooney Ward.

You can’t help but feel for Verrett, who may have had the worst injury luck of any athlete in any sport during this past decade. Verrett was scheduled to speak with the media for the first time this season today. It’s a heartbreaking story for a player who is one of the most talented players at his position.