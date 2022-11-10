Falcons vs Panthers TNF thread: DJ Moore’s helmet tossing revenge game

The Atlanta Falcons travel to Bank of America Stadium to face off against the 2-7 Carolina Panthers for Week 10’s Thursday Night Football. Carolina watched a sure-handed win vanish for a penalty that shouldn’t have been thrown in their recent matchup in Atlanta.

This week is a little different for Carolina, who are 3-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are trying to erase last week’s blowout to the Cincinnati Bengals where they trailed 0-35 at halftime. Carolina was a competitive team in the two games before Cincinnati. I’d expect Carolina to come out firing against this NFC South opponent.

Baker Mayfield resumed quarterback duties at halftime last week. His 15.3 Total Quarterback Rating this season is the lowest since ESPN began tracking the number in 2006. This is why Steve Wilks will continue with PJ Walker. My sleeper prop bet for Carolina is Chuba Hubbard anytime touchdown (+165).

Marcus Mariota and the Falcons try to avenge last week’s walk-off field goal loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tight end Kyle Pitts’ production is leveling out to consistent and Cordarrelle Patterson’s return will help anchor this Falcon’s offense.