After the 49ers’ Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, Jimmy Garoppolo said he needed to get into game shape after missing the entire preseason rehabbing and waiting for a trade that never materialized. Now two months removed from that debut, how is that shoulder/arm feeling now?

“Uh, I mean, it’s getting there,” Garoppolo said yesterday, “The shoulder obviously, you’re always trying to get that better and better, strengthen it, be able to make some of the throws that you used to make, so I don’t think that will ever go away completely. But no, I feel like I’m in a good spot. I feel like our offense as a whole, every week keeps getting better and better and we just have to keep that trend going right now.”

Pressed further, Garoppolo said he wasn’t able to make his normal array of throws earlier in the year.

“You see the window and you’re like, ‘I can make that throw.’ And that split second it goes through your head and you can’t make that throw the same as you used to, but one thing I’ve noticed is my arm just keeps getting stronger in certain areas. Stamina is always getting better each week. And we’re all working at getting better at things and that’s what I’m working at right now.”

Even Jimmy’s quick release, which is probably the physical skill that got him into the NFL, had to be built back up following the surgery.

“Yeah, that kind of happened earlier in the process of rehabbing everything. It’s more about the strengthening, driving the ball, those types of throws, but the release, yeah, there was definitely a time where I was scared for a second, I lost it, but thankfully it’s still there.”

Going into Week 10’s game against the Chargers Jimmy Garoppolo is sixth in the league in quarterback rating at 100.7, tied for fourth in the league in yards per pass attempt at 8.1, has 12 total touchdowns and six total turnovers.

Now would be the perfect time for he and the offense to find their rhythm, as the 49ers begin their second half push to make the playoffs.

Hear more about this and other stories in today’s 49ers in Five podcast. Our five minute daily update gives you the latest news, best audio clips, and everything else you need to know about the team. Subscribe to the Niners Nation Podcast Network today so you don’t miss an episode!