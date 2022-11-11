Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers’ offense: “It’s a pick your poison type of thing”

This will be the first week the 49ers will deploy Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell on the field together.

That’s a lot of position-less talent that can make an offense versatile. It’s exactly what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch envisioned when they made the trade for McCaffrey — another dynamic skill player that’s going to elevate the offense.

Everyone’s excited to see how this offense is going to come to life starting on Sunday night against the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with the media after Thursday’s practice session, specifically describing his thoughts on all of his weapons:

“When we have the whole regime out there, it’s very fun. We’ve had two very good days of practice here and it’s just a matchup nightmare for defenses. I mean, it’s a pick-your-poison type of thing. So, it’s my job to get those guys the ball in space and run and let them be the special players that they are. But yeah, it’s been fun so far.”

Wideout Deebo Samuel held the same sentiment on Thursday, telling ESPN’s Nick Wagoner the following:

“It’s just so crazy how much firepower we have in this offense now. It’s going to get crazy. It’s going to be hard to cover everybody out there and it should be real fun.”

That’s exactly what 49ers fans are hoping to see when the highly-touted 49ers’ offense takes the field on Sunday Night Football.

San Francisco comes into Sunday’s game with eight inconsistent offensive performances. They have the talent at all levels, but inconsistent execution has held them back from being one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The hope is that the bye week, in combination with trades and health, is going to spark some urgency in the offense to play complementary football starting Sunday.