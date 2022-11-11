Golden Nuggets: Heart goes out to Jason Verrett

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice. The team is preparing for its Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything they had to say.”

“I don’t like to compare it to anything, but if I had to, it’s like watching what Klay Thompson went through, where he tore his ACL, came back, had his Achilles. That’s kind of like Jason, but Jason has done that twice. He’s been through that twice.”

“It took the life out of everybody at practice,” Samuel said. “Kyle tried to bring it up but he couldn’t really talk and so he was just like ‘What you guys want to do?’ And at the end of the day, it’s a part of this job and that would be the last guy I want to see on this team like go down knowing all the things that he’s been through. So, we huddled up as a team and everybody prayed for him and we tried our best to finish practice.”

“When asked about what it was like after the injury, 49ers tight end George Kittle answered, “Brutal. Devastating. Heartbreaking. It just sucked.”

“The 49ers will continue to turn to Deommodore Lenoir at the outside cornerback spot opposite Ward. Over the first half of the season, Lenoir distinguished himself from fellow second-year player Ambry Thomas and rookie Samuel Womack at the position. Lenoir doesn’t have Ward’s length nor Verrett’s quick feet and he lacks experience. But he’s feisty in coverage and has been reliable for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans so far this season. Opposing quarterbacks have a strong 105.6 passer rating when targeting Lenoir this season, but he has yet to give up a touchdown.”

“I keep getting asked, ‘Are there too many mouths to feed?’ I don’t think so,” Kittle said Thursday after 49ers practice. “As long as you’re winning games, I don’t really think there’s too many mouths to feed. I think we have a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays.”