49ers injury report: Dre Greenlaw has been cleared for Sunday

The 49ers could be “thin” at defensive line Sunday night against the Chargers. Samson Ebukam, who suffered a quad injury during Monday’s practice, hasn’t returned to the field since. Arik Armstead has a stress reaction and hairline fracture that’s kept him sidelined for over a month.

Week 10 will mark the fourth game that Javon Kinlaw has been on the injured reserve. The team could open his practice window if they feel he’s close to returning, but he’ll miss this week.

Kyle Shanahan said it’s possible that Javon Kinlaw plays in Mexico City in Week 11. However, given the flights involved, the altitude, etc. — and how they affect knee swelling — it might be more likely that his return happens at a later date.

So, Nick Bosa appears to be the only starter along the defensive line. I used quotations as the 49ers' second-round pick, Drake Jackson, will see an uptick in snaps. Also, Charles Omenihu, one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL, is also available.

The starting tag is used loosely. Hassan Ridgeway will be on the field first, as will Kevin Givens, but both Jackson and Omenihu will play starter snaps. On Wednesday, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had this to say about Jackson if Ebukam can’t go Sunday:

“Yeah, Drake has been progressing each week. I’ve seen Drake be better and better each week, so Drake has to just continue to do what he’s been doing, man, I’m happy with where he’s headed. He’s been doing some really good things for us and I think he’ll continue to get better with the more reps that he’s given. He’ll continue to get better and make plays for us, so I’m happy with where he is.”

If there’s a team for Jackson to hit the ground running against, it’s the Chargers, who start a sixth-round rookie at left tackle and a third-rounder from 2019 on the right side.

Here’s the final injury report for the 49ers:

Out

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

CB Jason Verrett (torn Achilles - out for the season)

Doubtful

DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles)

Kyle Shanahan said Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz, and Jordan Willis would be activated off injured reserve. Jason Verrett will be placed on the injured reserve later today. Shanahan said practice was quiet for three seconds after Verrett went down the other day.

Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings aren’t on the injury report. Shanahan on Deebo: “He was good by Wednesday’s practice, so we didn’t have to change reps.”

Los Angeles ruled out starting wide receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

QUESTIONABLE - Trey Pipkins, Brenden Jaimes

DOUBTFUL - Chris Rumph

OUT - Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Mike Williams

Pipkins is the third-rounder from 2019 that I mentioned. According to the Chargers beat reporters, he did not practice Friday. If he can’t go, that means the Niners would face two backup offensive tackles.