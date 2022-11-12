Golden Nuggets: Which returning player are you most excited to see on Sunday?

“Matt Barrows: Herbert is looking more like himself after his early-season rib injury. That’s bad news for a 49ers defense that could be without three of four starters along the defensive line. But the Chargers defense, particularly their run defense, has been bad. They gave up 201 yards to Tyler Allgeier and the Falcons rushing attack on Sunday. McCaffrey, Mitchell and Samuel ought to do at least as well.”

“Now we get to see him for a full game with Deebo, with Aiyuk, with Kittle, Elijah Mitchell — who’s a heck of a player, is trending in the right direction — and so to put him out there along with Juice, and Jauan Jennings is back, so there’s a lot there,” Lynch said. “I think guys are excited about that. Now we just gotta go deliver.”

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be a fun week, more opportunities to go make plays for my team,” Jackson said. “I’m really excited for that.”

“I think we are pretty smart. We track everything,” Lynch said on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” podcast Friday. “Unlike basketball, you don’t play minutes. It’s, ‘We’d like to get this guy this many carries’ and just be real smart about the way you bring someone back. But he’s full go....If he gets through this practice cleared, I don’t think there will be any restrictions on him, it will probably just be a cautious deal to not give him too much on his first game back.”

“It helps a lot,” Shanahan said. “When you lose guys, it puts you in a bind. The only benefit to losing guys is it gives other people the opportunity to develop because they have to go through stuff. And sometimes the only time you get better is going out there and getting your butt kicked and realizing what you’ve got to do in this league because you can’t always simulate that. ... If you can kind of still not set your team back, it can make your team a little bit stronger.”

“Speaking of [Derwin] James, he might find himself in coverage more often than not against 49ers tight end George Kittle, who showed signs of breaking out before the bye week.”

“It’s stuff we’re discussing, just me thinking of it right now,” Shanahan shared. “All the flying and stuff and the altitude up there, I think things would have to go really well for us to make that decision.”

“They’ve passed the initial test of practice,” Lynch said of the group. “... It looks like we’re going to have some good fortune with our health. We’ve got to get through today and through the weekend and see how it shapes up, but I’d imagine we’ll have a lot of players we didn’t have in that Rams game prior to our bye.”

“Sometimes, getting too creative with the weapons ends up backfiring because you just make it too hard when it’s [really] you better get real creative when you don’t have as many weapons because it’s hard to create space,” Shanahan shared. “So if these guys can create space a little bit on their own, and if you can help to where they don’t have to do it on their own, they’re going to create that much more. And that’s kind of what gets exciting about it.”