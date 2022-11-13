49ers vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Niners are back in prime time for another nationally televised contest with a chance to prove they’re a legit contender in the NFC and beyond. For the second game in a row and third time this season, the Niners will take on a football team from Los Angeles. However, they’ll be facing a much less familiar foe in the Chargers. That hasn’t stopped DraftKings Sportsbook from making the Niners 7.5 point home favorites.
Given the Chargers’ recent troubles stopping the run and the Niners’ first chance to deploy their offense at full power, you’ll absolutely want to tune in to see what could be a San Francisco team about to fire on all cylinders.
San Francisco 49ers (4-4) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022
Kickoff: 5:20 PM PT
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Network: NBC
Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)
Odds: 49ers -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Total: 45
Loading comments...