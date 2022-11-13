 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

By Ty Austin
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Niners are back in prime time for another nationally televised contest with a chance to prove they’re a legit contender in the NFC and beyond. For the second game in a row and third time this season, the Niners will take on a football team from Los Angeles. However, they’ll be facing a much less familiar foe in the Chargers. That hasn’t stopped DraftKings Sportsbook from making the Niners 7.5 point home favorites.

Given the Chargers’ recent troubles stopping the run and the Niners’ first chance to deploy their offense at full power, you’ll absolutely want to tune in to see what could be a San Francisco team about to fire on all cylinders.

San Francisco 49ers (4-4) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Kickoff: 5:20 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: NBC

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Odds: 49ers -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 45

