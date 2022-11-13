Golden Nuggets: GAME. DAY.

“McCaffrey, yes he helps now, but they are in a very weird quarterback spot in San Francisco. Brady’s getting older, his parents are getting older, they are around the Bay Area. You’ve got Trey Lance, no idea if he can play. Jimmy Garoppolo, you worry about his health, and you worry if he gets outplayed in big games against a Mahomes, an Allen, a Burrow, a Jalen Hurts.”

“[Speed] is an area where coaches think the team can improve in the second half of the season — “I don’t think it’s been where we’ve needed it to be,” run game coordinator Chris Foerster said this week — and where Christian McCaffreyand Elijah Mitchell should make a difference....They have the speed to reach the boundary quickly, which George Kittle has noted makes defensive linemen and edge setters easier to block. They have to get moving to head off the 49ers’ runners at the sideline, allowing blockers to use their momentum against them. Having an edge defender hustle to get to the outside also creates bigger cut-back lanes when the tailback goes back to the inside.”

“It was reported earlier Saturday that RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DE Jordan Willis and OL Colton McKivitz would be activated. They all were expected to return against the Chargers. The Saturday roster moves made that official.”

“Kittle and Bosa, along with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, have been outspoken about artificial turf in the past.”

“Let’s start with the elephant in the room, the factor everyone is talking about — the Chargers’ run defense. It’s no secret that Los Angeles does about as well at stopping the run as the NFL does at enforcing roughing the passer. The offseason addition of Khalil Mack was supposed to mitigate this problem, since Mack had been one of the best edge defenders against the run for many years. He’s been good, but the rest of the D-line has been underperforming, and those struggles have been amplified with the absence of All-Pro pass rusher Joey Bosa. The Chargers are allowing the most yards per rush of any team in the NFL (5.7). They’re second in the NFL in EPA allowed per rush play as well, only ahead of the Cleveland Browns in that department.”