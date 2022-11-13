Samson Ebukam is officially inactive for tonight’s game

The 49ers are currently warming up on the field, as we are under an hour and a half away from kickoff. Here are the inactives for tonight’s game:

DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles/quad)

RB Ty Davis-Price

DE Kemoko Turay

LB Curtis Robinson

OL Nick Zakelj

No real surprises. Ebukam didn’t practice all week. It’ll be on Charles Omenihu and Drake Jackson to take his place. We’ll see who starts. Either way, both players should see plenty of snaps.

Ty Davis-Price is a healthy scratch. That might seem concerning, considering he was a third-round pick, but with Elijah Mitchell back in the fold and Christian McCaffrey, there aren’t many carries to go around for TDP. Jordan Mason plays special teams. Plus, Deebo Samuel can be used as a ball-carrier.

The 49ers have their full linebacker core at their disposal. Dre Geenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair are active, which means we’ll see a level of speed we’re used to at the second level. The Chargers are banged up, so the trio of linebackers will need to take away Austin Ekeler.