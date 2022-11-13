49ers vs. Chargers 4th quarter thread: A touchdown should do it

We’re headed into the fourth quarter, and the 49ers trail by three. It’s 16-13. Since the first drive, the 49ers’ defense has forced 4 punts and held the Chargers to two field goals when they took over in Niner territory. They allowed a field goal at the end of the first half, but DeMeco Ryans and company have been lights out since the initial drive.

The offense added a field goal in the second half, but it’ll take a touchdown to win this game. Brandon Aiyuk had an opportunity, but he dropped a pass that hit him in the chest. That would’ve given the 49ers a lead.

The offense should have a couple of possessions to make it right. If the defense continues to hold, that shouldn’t be an issue.