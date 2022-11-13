So, that happened! Let’s talk about it!

It wasn’t always pretty. It wasn’t always fun. But in the end, it was enough.

The 49ers defense absolutely put the clamps down on the Chargers in the second half and helped secure a grind-it-out 22-16 win.

In the second half, the Chargers had less than 60 total yards and really couldn’t move the ball at all. The offense wore down Los Angeles’s offensive line and the running game did just enough to earn the 49ers a victory.

