The 49ers open as 7.5-point favorites over the Cardinals in Mexico City

The 49ers are coming off a Sunday Night Football win over the Chargers. While they did not cover the seven-point spread over Los Angeles, they still managed to win outright.

Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals also managed to win on Sunday with their backup, Colt McCoy, in the game. They faced off against a Rams team that was missing Matthew Stafford in Week 10.

Both teams will face off against each other on Monday night in Mexico City (even though it’s technically a Cardinals’ home game).

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers will open as 7.5-point favorites over the host Cardinals. The O/U is set at 44 points, which means that Vegas believes the 49ers will win 26-18 on Monday.

The biggest thing to watch this week will be if quarterback Kyler Murray suits up, as he’s been banged up with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers’ confidence level should be high after winning back-to-back games against the Rams and the Chargers as they head to Mexico for their Week 11 matchup.

San Francisco is 4-5 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 5-5 against the spread. Arizona has historically given the 49ers problems in years past, winning three of the last four matchups.