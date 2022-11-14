Twitter reacts to the 49ers win on SNF

The 49ers returned impact players out of the bye and set the stage for a perfect matchup against the banged-up Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers had previously won the last five matchups. Facing a bottom two-run defense with Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell returning seemed to be a recipe for success. However, the SNF NBC panel picked the 49ers to win, making some fans uneasy.

Everyone on NBC picked the 49ers. That’s usually not a good sign — Jab ‍ ️ (@jab_juda) November 14, 2022

Everyone on NBC just picked the 49ers to win. You who I'm blaming if they lose. — Josh Gitt (@dodger1214) November 14, 2022

Every member of the NBC team picked the 49ers, for those whose believe in some kind of bad juju around that — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) November 14, 2022

It took six plays, and the Chargers were on the board first. Two coverage miscues allowed the Chargers to move down the field. Fans wondered why the team was so flat with two weeks to prepare.

Does this team work on anything during the bye week? — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) November 14, 2022

The 49ers responded with a long, field goal drive. Questions continue to arise about Kyle Shanahan and his fourth-down aggressiveness.

Someone rush an Epipen to Levis to cure Kyle Shanahan of his 4th down conversion allergy — Oscar Aparicio (@BetterRivals) November 14, 2022

After forcing a punt on the next possession, Brandon Aiyuk had an unlucky fumble ending the 49ers’ next drive. The Chargers responded with a field goal. Three consecutive three-and-outs followed before the Chargers added another field goal.

With the score 10-6, Jimmy Garoppolo orchestrated a touchdown drive punctuated by his patented QB sneak.

Jimmy Garoppolo QB sneak into the endzone on third and goal



pic.twitter.com/3oRxcyzoUy — NinersNationCP (@CpNiners) November 14, 2022

The most controversial play of the game happened during the final drive of the first half. Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a hit to Justin Herbert’s head. A penalty? Sure. Ejection? Absolutely not. You be the judge.

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw has been ejected for this helmet-to-helmet hit on #Chargers QB Justin Herbert.



pic.twitter.com/pxUnQrSDKw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

Herbert left the game for the final three plays as the drive ended with a field goal. The Chargers went into halftime leading 16-10.

The 49ers’ defense duplicated their second-half dominance from two weeks ago as DeMeco Ryans made the proper adjustments. Herbert and the Chargers’ offense was blanketed, setting the stage for the 49ers to take the lead and never relinquish it.

The 49ers defense has not allowed a point in the second half in their last two games



They held the Rams and Chargers to 95 yards COMBINED in the 2nd half of those two games — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) November 14, 2022

McCaffrey scored the game’s final touchdown while his mom was ecstatic, to say the least.

The game fittingly ended with the 49ers’ defense closing the door on any comeback attempt.

HUFANGA CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/2E5iUiAun6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 14, 2022

While not starting off the best, the 49ers steadied their play on their way to their primetime victory. Next up, the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City on MNF. The 49ers will look to remain undefeated in the division and creep ever closer to taking the division lead back from the Seattle Seahawks.