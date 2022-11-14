Commanders vs. Eagles MNF Thread: Will Washington keep it close?

This week’s Monday Night Football will feature two division rivals as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia should be well-rested, as they haven’t played a game in over 10 days.

The Commanders have been competitive lately, as they’ve won three out of their last four games. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera tries to avenge last week’s loss, where they blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Minnesota Vikings. Washington’s feisty defensive line looks to break the Eagles by keeping Jalen Hurts on the ground.

Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat try to reenact last week’s 11 quarterback hits. Philadelphia will break the scoreboard if Washington’s defensive line can’t get to Hurts. I’m a fan of Taylor Heinicke, and I need him to feed Antonio Gibson so I can win my fantasy matchup.

Philadelphia will have its toughest task in weeks. Hurts’ supporting cast on offense is nothing short of great. I like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert’s +200 odds as an anytime scorer. The Eagles have the second-ranked scoring offense (28.1/g), and Smith hasn’t scored in two weeks. Goedert’s anytime touchdown prop is intriguing, with Washington promoting linebacker Nathan Gerry.

Ultimately, I think Washington Covers the 11-point spread and takes the game down to the wire. This game comes down to three things: Commander’s defensive line, Heinicke’s play, and Rivera’s aggressiveness on fourth downs.