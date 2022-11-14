49ers sign Dazz Newsome to the practice squad

Kyle’s update, 11:51 AM PT: The 49ers officially announced the signing of QB Jacob Eason to the practice squad. They also signed WR Dazz Newsome and placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the injured reserve.

Kyle’s update, 10:57 AM PT: The 49ers are signing Jacob Eason to the practice squad, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:

#49ers are signing QB Jacob Eason to the practice squad. He replaced Kurt Benkert, who was released today. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 15, 2022

Kyle’s update, Tuesday, 10:08 AM PT: The 49ers have released Kurt Benkert, per him:

I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in Santa Clara.



The journey continues. ❤️ — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 15, 2022

So, maybe working out Eason on Monday meant something. Expect the team to sign Eason or another quarterback to the practice squad.

ESPN’s Field Yates announced the 49ers worked out quarterback Jacob Eason Monday afternoon, as well as the following wide receivers:

Kawaan Baker

Ja’Marcus Bradley

Trevon Clark

Javon McKinley

Dazz Newsome

This comes on the heels of rookie wideout Danny Gray suffering a pre-game injury against the Chargers in Week 10. Kyle Shanahan is set to speak at 3:30 PM PT Monday, so he’ll have clarification, but Gray rolled his ankle and was seen limping with his ankle taped after the game.

I wouldn’t read too much into Eason’s workout. That could be as simple as needing somebody to throw to the receivers.

Baker was drafted in the seventh round in 2021 out of South Alabama. However, he does not have any playing experience.

Bradley, a 25-year-old undrafted free agent, appeared in three games with the Cleveland Browns in 2021, where he caught all four of his targets for 64 yards.

Neither Clark nor McKinley have in-game experience. Newsome was a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of North Carolina. He only appeared in three games last season with the Bears, where he caught two of his five targets for 23 yards.