49ers work out QB Jacob Eason and 4 wide receivers

ESPN’s Field Yates announced the 49ers worked out quarterback Jacob Eason Monday afternoon, as well as the following wide receivers:

Kawaan Baker

Ja’Marcus Bradley

Trevon Clark

Javon McKinley

Dazz Newsome

This comes on the heels of rookie wideout Danny Gray suffering a pre-game injury against the Chargers in Week 10. Kyle Shanahan is set to speak at 3:30 PM PT Monday, so he’ll have clarification, but Gray rolled his ankle and was seen limping with his ankle taped after the game.

I wouldn’t read too much into Eason’s workout. That could be as simple as needing somebody to throw to the receivers.

Baker was drafted in the seventh round in 2021 out of South Alabama. However, he does not have any playing experience.

Bradley, a 25-year-old undrafted free agent, appeared in three games with the Cleveland Browns in 2021, where he caught all four of his targets for 64 yards.

Neither Clark nor McKinley have in-game experience. Newsome was a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of North Carolina. He only appeared in three games last season with the Bears, where he caught two of his five targets for 23 yards.