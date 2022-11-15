Arik Armstead has a chance to play this week, Danny Gray is day-to-day

During his phone press conference on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan updated reporters on the status of a pair of injured players: Wide receiver Danny Gray and defensive lineman Arik Armstead. According to Shanahan, Gray is day-to-day after suffering a sprained ankle during pre-game warmups on Sunday, and Armstead has a chance to play next Monday against the Cardinals.

Here’s Shanahan’s answer on Armstead returning to practice this week and his availability: “I’m not sure. He’s going to continue rehabbing. It says foot/ankle, and we’ll see on Thursday when we have a chance to practice.”

Gray suffered a sprained ankle during pre-game warmups. There were no further updates on him. There were more questions about Odell Beckham Jr. than Gray’s injury. Shanahan, as usual, said, “we consider everything” and “you can throw that into everything” on whether the 49ers have considered signing Beckham Jr.

As for Dre Greenlaw, Shanahan doesn’t forsee him getting suspended:

“I haven’t talked to anyone, but, yeah, I’m not expecting him to, but I don’t know, I just finished with the players and really came right into here, so, but yeah, I’d be very surprised if he was. Dre, I don’t know, I feel like he’s almost a first-time offender. It is not something he’s done much and I think he’s been pretty good at that stuff, so that’s why it’d surprise me.”