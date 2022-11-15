Golden Nuggets: Wheels up to Colorado

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything he had to say.”

“We treated today like a true Monday,” Shanahan said. “We just finished reviewing all the game [film]. Just finished with all the players. Tomorrow will be, basically, a off day. We’ll travel there. And then that Wednesday will be a Tuesday, and we’ll begin a normal week (of practice) there that Thursday. I think we head to Mexico City on Sunday.”

“Fred Warner, LB, 90.2, 58 snaps”

“He just feels like he’s playing free,” Staley said. “He’s letting the game come to him. He’s not trying to do too much. And I think that, coupled with all the weapons that he does have around him, you’re seeing the best version of what Jimmy can be as a quarterback.”

“The other standout was Willis, who was on injured reserve with a knee injury as recently as Saturday but ended up getting a lot of snaps in his first game back, most of them as the edge rusher opposite Bosa. Willis’ snap-to-significant-play ratio was excellent, as he finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack. Willis was given full credit for the second-quarter sack on Chase Daniel, although it appeared as if Bosa was in on the action as well. The league usually decides by Wednesday whether to change the sack allotment. As of now, Bosa’s 9 1/2 sacks are tied for second in the NFL behind the Patriots’ Matthew Judon (11 1/2).”

“If they can develop red-zone defense, third-down defense and get more turnovers, this will be a dominant defense.”

“Dre Greenlaw is not leading with the crown of his helmet, he’s not dipping down to hit him helmet-to-helmet, he’s coming in, same leg, same shoulder, how they are taught. Looked to me like he was leading with his shoulder. Herbert being tackled falls into Dre Greenlaw. Those contacts are going to happen. There is absolutely nothing Dre Greenlaw can do there. Again, he was not a defenseless player, he did not give himself up. It wasn’t even a freaking penalty in my eyes.”

“I’m seeing him play with confidence,” Rice said of Aiyuk. “Right now, he’s catching short passes. I want him to add a little bit more creativity to it, where you catch the football, get those [yards after the catch] and stuff like that, being able to break tackles and go for six...That will come because it’s one of those things where you start to slow things down just a little bit, and you’re able to see things happen before they actually happen. That was something that I had back in the day. It was all about how I use my creativity and I find a way to get to the end zone.”