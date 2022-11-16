49ers Reacts Survey Week 11: Are you confident in the direction of the team?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The 49ers got back in the win column against the Chargers on SNF. Wins aren’t easy to come by in this league. Sure, the offense didn’t exactly come out on fire out of the bye. But, I’d argue it’s an impressive win since things didn’t go as planned. Good teams find ways to win; bad teams make excuses after losses.

DeMeco Ryans continues his masterful work with adjustments. Although, the first drive, which sent some 49ers fans into a frenzy, was more the result of coverage busts than a poor game plan. Either way, Ryans deserves credit for finding ways to create pressure while missing core defensive line members.

Kyle Shanahan seems to be working through how to involve all his high-level offensive weapons. There is no magic formula for distributing touches. Shanahan will utilize the “hot hand” during games. Elijah Mitchell simply was more effective on the ground. The Chargers focused on stopping Christian McCaffrey and succeeded at certain points. The idea the 49ers can have a player of McCaffrey’s caliber and still be effective on the ground is a testament to this offensive group.

Headed into Monday’s battle with the Cardinals in Mexico City, the 49ers have a chance to grab a piece of the division lead and crush Arizona’s chances at a playoff spot. What are your thoughts on the team's direction? Are you confident in their chances at a deep playoff run?