Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Cardinals

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad Injured Reserve List and released QB Kurt Benkert.“

“Strategies for that game and a lot more are discussed in this week’s mailbag. Thanks for all the terrific questions. They were en fuego. As usual, they have been slightly modified for clarity.”

“They (Chargers) had 56 yards on 19 plays in the second half,” Baldinger said. “So, really, what you see from DeMeco, though, is, for the second week in a row now, in the third quarter, on key third downs, you see heavy blitzes. He’s just not fooling around. It’s not a gamble. He’s just going to affect the quarterback, and he did to [Chargers QB Justin] Herbert. Fred Warner came free and chased him to the left. He’s got nothing to the left. He’s just throwing the ball to the ground.

“Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings,” Samuel said... And after a long pause: “Mike Evans.”