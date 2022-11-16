Trent Williams isn’t tipping his stance or giving defenders clues about which play is coming

If you’ve taken a peek at social media during the past 24 hours, clips have circulated about Trent Williams tipping his stances. Here are two pros weighing in on that discussion:

Lemme hip ya. You understand Trent’s stances, you have to understand the offense he’s playing in. He has to ZONE block from 2 point stances and 3 point stances. To achieve a proper stretch block, from a 2 point stance, it helps to shorten his stagger to almost parallel. That way, — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) November 16, 2022

Most Tackles have two stances. The better ones use them interchangeably, aka the run stance also gets used on play action and run action screens. Pass stance can be used on backside of Duo/Power, frontside of shotgun runs. Doubt Trent is running play action from that pass stance. https://t.co/UPDiwlIRtL — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 15, 2022

This isn’t the first time Williams’ stances have been brought up. A Chicago Bears defender mentioned it in Week 1, and a Packers defender did the same last year.

As the players above explained, it’s necessary to change your look-up depending on the play. Also, it’s Trent Williams. He could tell you what’s coming, and the odds would still be in his favor. The guy who lives on Pro Bowl rosters and All-Pro teams will be fine.

If you’re still doubting, former Rams and Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth had the best point:

Well first ask yourself how many defenders get to look at his feet from this angle ? Zero



All the motions and formations this offense has. Nobody has time to worry about Trent feet.



He doesn’t just do it run or pass. Sometimes it’s just different blocks. — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) November 16, 2022

Nobody was worried about Williams headed into the season. Instead, it was the other four that were cause for concern.

Williams has allowed one sack and opponent stuff this season. He’s continued his all-everything level of play. It’s fair to bring up his stance as the majority of us don’t know enough about offensive line play, but the people that have lived and played the position don’t believe it’s an issue.

I’ll side with them.