Fowler: Kyler Murray could miss ‘another week or so’

The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites in Mexico City Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals. And while it’s technically a road game, Vivid Seats projects Niner fans will occupy 82 percent of the crowd at Estadio Azteca:

#49ers are technically the road team on Monday night against Arizona in Mexico City, but…@VividSeats Fan Forecast is projecting that 49ers fans will occupy 82% of the crowd at Estadio Azteca.



Not surprising but still a whopping number. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 16, 2022

That won’t be their only advantage. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could miss “another week or so.”

That means San Francisco will get another crack at Colt McCoy. Arizona beat the 49ers last November 31-17 in a game that sent the Niners to 3-5 — 0-4 at home — and felt like their season was over.

The Cardinals got out to a 17-0 lead and eventually opened the game up to 31-7 before winning 31-17. San Francisco didn’t score a touchdown until the final drive of the second quarter. Everything about that game was wonky.

Despite having a backup quarterback, the Cardinals were 8-1 at the time and far more complete. The same cannot be said this season. The Cardinals are 29th in team DVOA compared to the 49ers' 11th ranking.

Arizona opened Hollywood Brown’s practice window, but traveling to Mexico should make it difficult for him to play. We’ll keep an eye on their injury updates as the week goes along.

If the Niners want to be taken seriously, they won’t let the underdog hang around Monday night.