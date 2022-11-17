Report: 49ers’ fans expected to make up 82 percent of crowd on Monday

The 49ers’ fan base is among the best when it comes to traveling to away games and cheering on their favorite team. We see it week in and week out when the 49ers play on the road, and the sea of red just takes over opposing stadiums.

This is slightly uncharted territory because the 49ers are playing in Mexico City in a “road” game versus the Cardinals. However, geographically, Phoenix is closer to Mexico City than San Francisco, so one could think that the Cardinals have the fan advantage come Monday Night.

Never underestimate the power of the 49ers’ fan base, as they are expected to flood Mexico City on Monday night and take over Estadio Azteca.

In this report from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner and VividSeats, the 49ers’ fan base is projected to make up 82 percent of the crowd. The seating capacity at Estadio Azteca is 87,523, and 82 percent of that would be around 71,547.

That’s going to be a large number of 49ers’ fans in what was supposed to be an away game for them coming into the season. That could just spell a huge boost for a team that’s going to be playing a divisional opponent, battling the elevation, and trying to sustain some momentum in the second half of the season.