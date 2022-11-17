Golden Nuggets: Who’s Nick Bosa sacking on Monday?

“McCoy departed the game with a knee injury and is nursing it this week. Murray is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. It’s a situation that’s left head coach Kliff Kingsbury with an uncertain situation at quarterback, saying Wednesday that he’s not yet sure who it will be on Monday night.”

“Shanahan’s insistence on running in that first failed goal-line try is the one most deserving of scrutiny. By essentially every metric, the 49ers have been significantly more efficient passing the ball than running it this season. Their pass-blocking grades have also been notably better than those for run blocking.”

“But I do think there were a lot of things clicking, but you’re not going to get points if you move it and can’t score inside the 10,” Shanahan said. “You’re not going to get enough points, that’s for sure, but if you want to go to a different game, I can answer those too, but usually, it’s hard to just put it in a sentence because it does come down to football plays. It comes down to how you execute them, how you do things, how you play, it’s everything.”

“They’re both going in the right direction,” Shanahan said on the Murph & Mac show. “Kinlaw will not play this week. Even if he had a chance to, we wouldn’t risk it with all the flying here, going to this altitude and stuff. That’s what kind of got him this last time, going to Denver... But they’re both going in the right direction. They got three days off, going through this rehab stuff, so I’ll see them on Thursday and see if they’re ready to go to get into practice, at least with Armstead. Not sure yet, but I do think it’s going in the right direction.”

“When it finally happened I was actually in the middle of playing some video games with my buddies that are on other teams,” Kittle said. “One of them was like, ‘Hey you guys just traded for Christian McCaffrey.’ I about threw my controller through my screen. Called him up right away.”