NN prediction contest Week 11: 49ers head to Mexico City to face the Cardinals

The 49ers came out of their bye week with an excellent 22-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Despite the Niners disappointing start to the season, they remain in playoff position at 5-4 and now head to Mexico City where they will face the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray remains questionable, but backup Colt McCoy beat the Niners last season. Can the 49ers avoid another disappointing loss to Arizona?

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans over Packers: I know Green Bay just upset the Cowboys, but I’m still skeptical that the Packers have figured things out. The Titans know who they are and I like their odds at +145.

Giants over Lions: It’s wild how skeptical gambling markets are of the Giants. I get it. I don’t think they’re great either, but they should be better than -155 at home against the Lions.

Jets over Patriots: The Patriots beat the Jets at home a few weeks ago, but I think Robert Saleh makes some adjustments to flip the script this week.

Rams over Saints: Two mediocre teams. I’ll take the underdog at +150.

Eagles over Colts: Nothing would be funnier than Jeff Saturday pulling out a win. But it ain’t happening.

Bills over Browns: The Bills should have something to prove this week. I might start getting concerned about Josh Allen if he has another turnover-prone game.

Falcons over Bears: I like the Bears chances here on the road, but I think the Falcons will bounce back from some ugly offensive performances this week against Chicago.

Ravens over Panthers: Don’t let me down Lamar.

Commanders over Texans: I’ve been getting burned picking against the Commanders and with the Texans the last couple of weeks, so I’m sure flipping my pick will mean Houston gets a W this Sunday. But whatever.

Raiders over Broncos: The Broncos might be figuring things out a bit, but I’m still skeptical.

Vikings over Cowboys: The Vikings as underdogs at home after just beating the Bills is way too disrespectful.

Bengals over Steelers: The Bengals are back rolling offensively, and I don’t see how Kenny Pickett can keep up.

Kansas City over Chargers: I wanted to go for the money by picking the Chargers, but they are just too depleted.

49ers over Cardinals: Roughly around +300, the Cardinals might be a good value pick even if Kyler Murray doesn’t play. With that said, the Niners showed me enough last week against the Chargers to get me to believe they won’t have another let down performance.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Overall: 83-66-1

