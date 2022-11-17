Armstead and Kinlaw don’t practice; Charvarius Ward excused for personal matter

Apparently, it was cold at the 49ers' practice today in Colorado. Who would have guessed in the middle of November?

It was cold at #49ers practice.



How cold was it?



It was so cold some players requested their helmets get filled with hot air.pic.twitter.com/UFKo2KY8ri — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 17, 2022

Kyle Shanahan looked like he was freezing. He said the team would move practice indoors if the practice field turns out to be covered in snow during the next couple of days:

#49ers Kyle Shanahan says they’re not worried about the cold but if field is covered by snow tonight they’ll move practice indoor tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MzqyTUGfrp — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 17, 2022

That, or if he felt as though the field conditions would impact the 49ers' player safety. Shanahan added he’d rather the team play on cold grass other than on the turf inside, which makes sense.

There is snow in the forecast for Tuesday night in Colorado, so the 49ers' practice situation is something to keep an eye on.

As for the players who did and did not practice, cornerback Mooney Ward was not present. He was excused for a personal matter, per Kyle Shanahan, who didn’t seem worried that Ward would miss Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were not practicing. Kinlaw isn’t traveling to Mexico due to the risk of his knees swelling on the plane. Kinlaw remains in Santa Clara doing physical therapy. Armstead’s status remains in question. And speaking of defensive tackles, Shanahan said the 49ers were interested in the newly signed Eagle Ndamukong Suh.

Shanahan commented on Trent Williams tipping plays: It’d definitely be a bigger deal. I don’t study your viral videos or whoever’s. I’m pretty good with Trent.” Read: It’s not an issue.

Shanahan didn’t seem too concerned about which quarterback the 49ers would face Monday night. Starting QB Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s unlikely to play. Backup Colt McCoy is listed with a knee injury. Here’s Shanahan:

“They’ll still run a similar offense with both. They definitely have a different skill set. We faced both of them last year. Both are a problem, and we have to be ready for both.”

We’ll provide an update once the official injury report is out.