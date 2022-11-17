Titans vs Packers MNF thread: Will Green Bay make it two in a row?

The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans for Week 11’s Thursday Night Football. Green Bay broke its five-game losing streak with an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys last week and looks to bring the same fight to the Titans.

Tennessee will miss four starters, including center Ben Jones, safety Amani Hooker, edge Bud Dupree, and kicker Randy Bullock. Derrick Henry is the heavy lifter on the Titans and his intriguing prop of the day is the over of 11.5 receiving yards.

Ryan Tannehill returned with a respectable performance last week despite problems with Tennessee pass-catchers. Robert Woods has not made the same impact he did with the Los Angeles Rams, which leads me to take Henry’s receiving over.

Randall Cobb returns to action tonight to bolster the weapons of Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, and Aaron Jones. I think Cobb clears his receiving total of 21.5 yards by halftime. Green Bay needs a dialed-in Aaron Rodgers for this stingy Titans defense.