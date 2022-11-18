Which coaching loss would be more impactful: DeMeco Ryans or Mike McDaniel?

Say whatever you like about the 49ers and their front office. The fact is, this organization has been a factory for head coaches and assistants across the league. Robert Saleh took his portion of the 49ers coaching staff to East Rutherford, NJ, following the 2020 season. Mike McDaniel has been a sensation in Miami thus far. DeMeco Ryans is the next 49ers coach headed for a head coaching position.

The widely discussed topic is how much McDaniel played a part in the 49ers’ offensive success. At the very least, it is a valid discussion, given Miami’s hot start.

The question I pose is, will Ryans departure be more impactful than Mcdaniel’s?

Since 2019, the 49ers have ranked third (2021), fifth (2020), and second (2019) in yards allowed per game and are the only team to rank top five in total defense in that span. Their 302.2 yards per game allowed are the fewest also per nfl communications.



Should continue in 2022. — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) August 31, 2022

Defensively to finish top five in these categories for three consecutive seasons is a feat of its own. Tossing in the context of the 2020 defense and amount of injuries, this becomes even more impressive. Saleh’s tenure didn’t exactly start hot.

I’d say the most impressive thing about his time was how he improved in nearly every facet. His growth, coupled with the addition of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, was a perfect storm. 2020 was his best coaching performance.

The 49ers promote from within their organization. This is vital in the growth of each coach and the continuity of the scheme and message. Ryans began as the defensive quality control before being promoted to linebackers coach. Being a former player and linebacker helped endear himself to his players.

After Saleh’s departure, Ryans stepped in as defensive coordinator. As with any first-time coordinator, 2021 had some bumpy times. Ryans was masterful as the season went on and down the stretch, particularly.

After some interest from other organizations for their head coach openings, Ryans opted to stay with the 49ers. The experience from a second season as DC was a driving force in his decision. That decision has bolstered his case for a head coaching job next season.

The 49ers defense ranks first in YPG allowed, rushing yards allowed per game, rushing yards per play, and first downs allowed per game.



They rank second in yards per play and third in sacks per pass attempt. — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) November 14, 2022

McDaniel’s journey has been vastly different. At 22, McDaniel began his coaching career under Mike Shanahan in Denver. After a brief stint in the now-defunct UFL, McDaniel followed Kyle Shanahan.

.@Hawk knew #FinsUp head coach Mike McDaniel was an offensive genius way back in 2014 when he was his WR coach in Cleveland — this story is awesome:#NFL pic.twitter.com/JnhZYhmqJW — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 21, 2022

Players love McDaniel for not only his offensive insight but his personality. Beginning as the run game coordinator in 2017, McDaniel was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. The 49ers ranked second in points scored, fourth in yards, and second in rushing attempts and yards and reached the Super Bowl in 2019.

McDaniel and the offense dealt with the same injury issues as Saleh in 2020. Offensive production is sure to drop when your starting QB is out for the season. The offense bounced back in 2021 with McDaniel as the OC.

Miami’s offense is scoring at will in 2022. The 49ers’ offense still hasn’t completely clicked.

Can the 49ers continue their stellar play on defense with another defensive coordinator?

Was Mike McDaniel the secret sauce for the 49ers’ offense?

Voice your opinion in the comments. Which departure will be more impactful for the 49ers?