4 things to watch on Monday Night Football: How will the 49ers defend DeAndre Hopkins?

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Mexico City for an NFC West battle against the Arizona Cardinals. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks to avenge last year’s sweep by Arizona to keep the race for the NFC West’s division title alive.

When it comes to divisional games, throw everything you know out of the window. We just watched the Commanders upset the undefeated Eagles Monday night. With that in mind, here are four things to watch when the Niners take on the Cardinals.

Getting everyone involved

I know I may be asking for the impossible, but this offense can be the best in the NFL if Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey are weekly contributors. McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell should man the backfield while Samuel focuses on receiver responsibilities. The $71.5 million man has to have a greater impact on the offense, starting with Shanahan putting him in position.

Keeping the balance is tough, and Shanahan has to figure it out to get Samuel and Kittle more involved. And don’t get me started on Kyle Juszczyk. He’s more than a fullback and the most underused piece on San Francisco’s offense. We need an attacking game script from

Garoppolo wills his team to victory

It’s no secret that Shanahan’s offense is underperforming. Aiyuk dropped a touchdown last week, and there were two drives with 10-plus plays that ended in field goals. The 49ers must get in the end zone in Mexico. Arizona head coach and offensive play-caller Kliff Kingsbury’s offense has aggressively attacked San Francisco’s defense since 2019.

The offense has struggled collectively. However, the offense can take the next step with more help from Jimmy Garoppolo. He improved his play by toning down with the turnover-worthy plays, but we need a little more, whether it’s being more vocal as a leader or putting the offense on his back.

Hit Colt McCoy early and often

Colt McCoy steamrolled the 49ers without DeAndre Hopkins and A.J Green in Week 9 last year. Last week, McCoy led Arizona to a 27-17 win over a Matthew Stafford-less Rams team. He threw 11 first downs and one touchdown while getting blitzed nine times. The Rams hit McCoy five times and sacked him twice. Getting to the quarterback on third down is a recipe for any victory, but an extra point of emphasis with DeAndre Hopkins up next week.

Kyler Murray practiced Friday, but it remains unclear whether he’ll play or not. Murray will likely be a game-time decision.

Double DeAndre Hopkins or Nah?

Hopkins’ terror started when he returned in Week 7 with ten catches and 103 yards. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has a few options to take Hopkins out of the game. Ryans could double-team or keep a safety overtop, ask Mooney Ward to follow, and or just trust his guys.

My thinking is Ryans will rely on his guys to make plays versus doubling Hopkins. This is the best receiver San Francisco has faced this season, with all due respect to Cooper Kupp. Taking away the explosive play will be the name of the game against the Cardinal’s offense. Arizona has no passing plays over 40 yards this year, and McCoy may change that with a heave to Hopkins.