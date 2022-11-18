Three bold predictions on Monday Night against the Cardinals

If you were looking to make Monday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. Usually, we give you specific prop bets to make on the game, but they weren’t posted by the time we recorded, so you’ll have to settle for more general advice this week. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. So here are three things you can take to the bank in the 49ers game this week.

George Kittle is going to go off

Brandon Aiyuk has been getting a lot of attention recently, and rightfully so, after four straight games with six catches and 80+ yards. But, even if that streak continues, there’s no reason Aiyuk should be alone with that kind of production this week.

The Cardinals have been terrible against tight ends so far this season, allowing almost eight catches and 80 yards per game to the position. Plus, Arizona gives up more yards after the catch than any other defense in the league. They allow the most yards after the catch per reception, per game, and over expectation. It should be a field day for all of the Niners’ playmakers, but especially George Kittle.

We also know George is good for a few monster games every year. Last year he put up 425 yards in Weeks 12-14. In 2020 he put up 336 yards between Weeks 4-6. In 2019 he put up 299 yards in Weeks 15-17. He hasn’t really had those types of games so far in 2022. Other than 83 and 98 yards performances in Weeks 6 and 7, Kittle has been under 50 yards in every game this year. He’s due.

Kyler Murray will crumble if you pressure him

Almost every quarterback is worse under pressure than from a clean pocket, but Kyler Murray takes that to a new extreme. He has a 15-passer rating when under pressure this year. That’s not an exaggeration. It’s the worst passer rating under pressure in the entire league by far, and it would actually be the worst mark for anyone in the NextGen Stats era (which goes back to 2016). He has zero touchdowns and six interceptions when under pressure, with average yards per pass attempt of 3.9.

It’s time for Nick Bosa and company to eat. That applies every week, of course, but especially this week against either hobbled versions of Murray or Colt McCoy.

Rondale Moore will have a big game

This is one of the plays that Michelle has been telling you about all season long. The 49ers have given up a ton of yards from the slot this year, and they’re going to face an another explosive athlete on Monday in Rondale Moore.

The Cardinals could have DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, and Rondale Moore active for this game, which will put the 49ers’ secondary to the test. Hopkins and Brown will garner the lion’s share of the attention, leaving Moore one-on-one opportunities.

Even if he only ends up with a handful of catches in the game, he’ll most likely gain enough yards on them to hit his receiving yardage total for the game.

For more betting and fantasy advice not talked about here, be sure to listen to Gold Diggers every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.