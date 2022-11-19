Golden Nuggets: Trent Williams appreciation post

“On most dropback passes, you know it’s a pass because you look at personnel, you look at down and distance, you look at the time of the game,” Williams said. “We’re in a four-minute offense, how often are we going to pass the ball? If we’re in a two-minute offense, how often are we going to run the ball?”

“Just because you know it’s a run don’t mean you know what type of run. We just installed 50 runs with six different looks, each run. So, I mean, I can show you run all day. Do you know which 50 runs we’re running?”

“We’re all human. Do we want to be out here practicing in 20-degree weather, running around?” [Fred Warner] said. “Probably not. But at the end of the day it is a test of your discipline and how willing are you to be on top of your assignments. … And I think we did that today.”

“The 49ers don’t have a playcalling issue. They have an execution issue....Week after week, I’ve evaluated the 49ers’ offensive film to understand where the problems stem from, and it’s the same answer every week: execution.”