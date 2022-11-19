Armstead is officially out; Ebukam questionable

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media and gave out the injury report Saturday afternoon. The injury report is the lightest you’ll see this season:

OUT

DT Arik Armstead (ankle/foot)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Samson Ebukam (quad/Achilles)

Charvarius Ward returned to practice Saturday. He had been excused the previous two days for a personal matter. Not that it was ever in question, but the Niners will need a long, rangy cornerback that competes against DeAndre Hopkins.

Nick Bosa and Trent Williams had Thursday off, but that was due to rest. Danny Gray was listed on the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury, but he’s good to go.

Speaking of Gray, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel laughed at the notion that they should sympathize with the rookie wide receiver, who has yet to have a catch. They believe Shanahan has gotten soft, as they remember the head coach being much harder on them.

Equally important is the Cardinals' injury report, as we don’t know which quarterback starts Monday. Here’s Arizona’s final injury report:

OUT

TE Zach Ertz (knee)

T D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Questionable

G Max Garcia (shoulder)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Colt McCoy isn’t listed on the injury report. So, if Murray is out, that means San Francisco faces McCoy for the second year in a row.