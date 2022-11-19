Dre Greenlaw fined over $10,600 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Justin Herbert

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had been fined $10,609 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during Week 10.

San Francisco’s defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, was asked about his viewpoint of Greenlaw’s hit Friday:

“Yeah. With [LB] Dre [Greenlaw] man, a tough situation that everybody’s just, we’re quick to get upset about it and he gets ejected. I don’t want to see any of our players get ejected or suspended, anything like that, so the thing is coaching. How can we coach him better? The thing is when the quarterback is running, we know you can’t get a violent hit on the quarterback, so you have to be smart when the quarterback runs the ball, we have to ease up a bit. We have to ease up and make sure that we’re especially not hitting him in the head or neck area, but if the quarterbacks giving himself up. We just have to allow him to give himself up and that’s the end of the play. We can’t think we’re getting violent hits on the quarterback. It’s just not happening.”

Ryans taking the blame for Greenlaw’s hit is commendable. As everyone knows by now, the quarterback was a runner at that point.