What a difference a week makes! Just last week, a black cloud loomed over the 49ers facility. One electric performance from Christian McCaffrey later, the mood around the league and fan base has flipped. Turn on any national sports talk show this week. The conversation has turned to why the 49ers are the “team nobody wants to play.”

One win in October against a team the 49ers routinely beat in the regular season shouldn’t put the league on notice. The offense putting up 30 points heading into the bye with reinforcements coming is more concerning for the NFC.

According to ESPN’s Mike Clay, the 49ers have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.

Rest-of-Season NFL Strength of Schedule based on my current evaluation of each team.



Green = Easier

Red = Harder pic.twitter.com/QKgd3pYGYb — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 1, 2022

With an undefeated record within the division, the 49ers are in a prime spot to push Seattle for the division winner. Yes, the Seattle Seahawks. Winning the division puts the 49ers in a position to host a playoff game. Of course, this is assuming everything goes to plan. For the San Francisco 49ers, nothing ever seems to go as planned.

How confident are you in the 49ers hosting a playoff game in January?